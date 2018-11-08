Newly Signed Saints WR Dez Bryant 'Excited' to Return to Cowboys Stadium in Week 13

Bryant said he still views his former Cowboys teammates as "family," and is excited to see them again even if it is as an opponent this time.

By Emily Caron
November 08, 2018

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. After his first official practice with the team, Bryant addressed reporters about the Saints' Week 13 trip to Cowboys Stadium on Nov. 29, when he'll face his former team for the first time since signing.

"I am going to be excited," he said. "I'm going to get to see all the Cowboys fans, I still love those guys, and I love my ex-teammates, they feel like my family. I'm here on a new chapter, it's going to be fun though but I'm an opponent now."

Bryant, 30, tweeted a similar sentiment Wednesday after the news of his contract was released.

"Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.." he wrote. "I will always love y’all... forever Dallas in my heart."

Until Thursday, the newly signed New Orleans receiver had not been on a football team since the Dallas Cowboys released him in April.

The three-time Pro Bowler played eight seasons in Dallas after the Cowboys took the Oklahoma State product in the first round in 2010. He recorded three straight seasons of at least 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012 to 2014 but has battled foot and knee injuries in recent years. Bryant had just 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season in 16 games played.

The Saints (7-1) play the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)