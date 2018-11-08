Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. After his first official practice with the team, Bryant addressed reporters about the Saints' Week 13 trip to Cowboys Stadium on Nov. 29, when he'll face his former team for the first time since signing.

"I am going to be excited," he said. "I'm going to get to see all the Cowboys fans, I still love those guys, and I love my ex-teammates, they feel like my family. I'm here on a new chapter, it's going to be fun though but I'm an opponent now."

Bryant, 30, tweeted a similar sentiment Wednesday after the news of his contract was released.

"Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.." he wrote. "I will always love y’all... forever Dallas in my heart."

Until Thursday, the newly signed New Orleans receiver had not been on a football team since the Dallas Cowboys released him in April.

The three-time Pro Bowler played eight seasons in Dallas after the Cowboys took the Oklahoma State product in the first round in 2010. He recorded three straight seasons of at least 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012 to 2014 but has battled foot and knee injuries in recent years. Bryant had just 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season in 16 games played.

The Saints (7-1) play the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.