The Cowboys beat the Eagles 27–20 after a back-and-forth fourth quarter on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

The game went down to the final seconds as the Eagles mounted a desperation drive. While the Eagles got it down to the red zone, time expired before they could launch one final play to force overtime.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was the star in the game, leading Dallas (4–5) with 151 yards on 19 carries for one touchdown.

Quarterback Dak Prescott went 26–for–36 with 270 yards and one touchdown as the Cowboys managed to survive an Eagles (4–5) rally in the second half.

The game was tight in the first half. With the defense starring and the offense able to move the ball, Dallas led the possession battle the first two quarters. One of the highlights came courtesy of Elliott, when he leaped over defender Tre Sullivan for a 32-yard gain.

The Cowboys went into halftime with a 13–3 lead, scoring their first touchdown right before the half. But the contest blew open after halftime, with the Eagles scoring an unanswered 10 points in the third quarter to tie the game going into the fourth.

From there, the game was tight as the teams traded touchdowns until the Cowboys stopped an Eagles drive shortly after the two-minute warning. Leighton Vander Esch came up clutch for Dallas with a big third-down stop. A fourth-down pass to Zach Ertz was short and Philadelphia turned the ball over on downs. The Eagles had one final desperation drive, but Carson Wentz's final pass was short of the end zone, with the game ending after an unsuccessful lateral.

The Eagles next face the Saints, while the Cowboys will take on the Falcons.