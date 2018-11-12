Talk about a crossover we didn't know we needed.

The Rams used a play call named for actress Halley Berry in Sunday's 36–31 win over the Seahawks. The move led to Berry tweeting about the play's name.

But quarterback Jared Goff couldn't believe Berry heard about the Rams' play call with the same name.

"Wait, hold on, are you serious?" Goff said, according to ESPN. "She heard it!"

He even had to look up Berry's tweet and showed it to teammates.

"It's so funny," Goff said. "The thing is, when [head coach Sean McVay] called it, I was like, 'It's so quiet right now, this is going to get on TV.'"

Goff later shared that it was his "favorite play ever."

It’s my favorite play ever https://t.co/YLWi7c3DNE — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 12, 2018

Goff didn't give details on the play and McVay didn't either since it's related to the play's design. But the coach did say the name was meant as a compliment.

"She's a very attractive woman that players know," McVay said, according to ESPN. "And it's related to the play."

Looks like the move to Los Angeles is working a source of inspiration.