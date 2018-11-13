Report: Bills Release WR Terrelle Pryor After Two Weeks With Team

Pryor played just two games with the Bills before his second release this season.

By Emily Caron
November 13, 2018

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor after just two weeks with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The Bills signed Pryor to a one-year deal following his release from the Jets on Oct. 20, which came after the 29-year-old tore his groin and was assumed to be out for at least two games as he recovered.

The wideout signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Jets in March before suffering from a fractured ankle shortly after. He missed most of the preseason but returned for the start of the regular season, where he was targeted 22 times for 14 receptions, 235 yards and two touchdowns through six games with New York before suffering a groin injury.

Pryor, a six-year veteran, was released after the team's Week 6 win over the Colts in light of his injury.

He then played two games for Buffalo and eight targets for two receptions and just 17 yards in his time with the Bills.

