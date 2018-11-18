The Bears picked up a critical win in the NFC North race with a 25–20 win over the Vikings in Chicago in a huge Sunday night matchup.

Chicago now leads the division by 1.5 games.

The Bears' (7–3) victory was locked up by a late field goal from Cody Parkey, who last week missed four kicks. His field goal with over two minutes to play in the fourth quarter made it a two-score game, securing the win for Chicago.

The Chicago defense dominated Minnesota (5–4–1), forcing three turnovers. While the Bears also had three turnovers, the Vikings failed to capitalize on them.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky went 20–for–31 with 165 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The first half was all Chicago, thanks to two big turnovers, including another Khalil Mack forced fumble.

Trubisky made an impact on the ground as well, averaging 4.3 yards per carry in the game. He also now has the most rushing yards for a quarterback in the NFL, passing the Panthers' Cam Newton.

Trubisky completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller midway through the second quarter, and added a two-point conversion throw to Josh Bellamy for an 11–0 Bears lead.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw away a potential chance to score when he tossed an interception in the final two minutes of the first half, and the Bears took a 14–0 lead into halftime.

The Bears defense dominated the third quarter, but the Vikings got on the board with a field goal.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings' opportunities were once again squashed by the Bears defense. Cousins threw his second interception of the night to Eddie Jackson, who returned it for a touchdown. Trubisky's two-point conversion throw to Adam Shaheen put the Bears ahead 22–6 with just over eight minutes to play.

Cousins led a touchdown drive to make it a one-score game.

But the Bears drove back down, setting up the Parkey kick. The Vikings were able to score another touchdown with just under a minute remaining, but couldn't grab the ensuing onside kick.

The Bears next face the Lions in the early Thanksgiving game, while the Vikings take on the Packers on Sunday night.