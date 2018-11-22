How to Watch Falcons vs. Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Falcons vs. Saints online and on TV from on Nov. 22.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 22, 2018

The Saints host the Falcons for a primetime Thanksgiving matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

New Orleans (9–1) is coming off a 48–7 win against the Eagles for the team's ninth straight victory of the season. Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' worst loss since they won last year's Super Bowl and the worst loss for a reigning Super Bowl champ.

The Falcons (4–6) lost 22–19 to the Cowboys on Sunday thanks to Brett Maher making a last second 42-yard field goal. While the majority of the game was a defensive showdown, the two offenses combined for 26 points in the fourth quarter. It marked Atlanta's second straight loss.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 22

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

