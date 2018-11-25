The Arizona Cardinals will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals (2-8) enter this weekend's contest after two consecutive losses to the Chiefs and the Raiders. Arizona rookie QB Josh Rosen completed 9-of-20 for 136 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in last weekend's 23-21 loss to Oakland.

The Chargers (7-3) fell to the Broncos by one point last week, 23-22. Quarterback Philip Rivers went 28-of-43 for 401 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions but his offense couldn't come through with a win.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 25

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

