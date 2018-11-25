How to Watch Cardinals vs. Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Chargers vs. Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 25. 

By Emily Caron
November 25, 2018

The Arizona Cardinals will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET. 

The Cardinals (2-8) enter this weekend's contest after two consecutive losses to the Chiefs and the Raiders. Arizona rookie QB Josh Rosen completed 9-of-20 for 136 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in last weekend's 23-21 loss to Oakland. 

The Chargers (7-3) fell to the Broncos by one point last week, 23-22. Quarterback Philip Rivers went 28-of-43 for 401 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions but his offense couldn't come through with a win.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 25

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream:  Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

