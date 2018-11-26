Texans running back Lamar Miller scored on a 97-yard touchdown run for the longest run of the NFL season against the Titans on Monday night.

Miller’s 97-yard run is the longest run in the NFL since Miller went for 97 yards in Week 17 of 2014 against the Jets. He is the only player in NFL history with two 95-plus yard rushing touchdowns in a career and only the fourth player in NFL history with two 90-plus yard touchdown runs. The others came from Chris Johnson, Ahman Green and Bo Jackson.

The run came in the second quarter to give the Texans a 21–10 lead.

On Sunday, JuJu Smith-Schuster had a 97-yard touchdown catch that matched the longest touchdown grab of his career. Last season in Detroit, Smith-Schuster had a 97-yard touchdown catch that made him question his speed rating on Madden.

The Texans are looking for their eighth straight win.