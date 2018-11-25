After just barely missing out on the first touchdown of the game by fumbling the ball out of the end zone, the Steelers decided to make highlights out of their other scoring opportunities.

With only three seconds left in the first half, Pittsburgh pulled out a fake field goal that saw kicker Chris Boswell connect with offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva.

On the team's second drive of the second half, it looked for a more traditional quarterback-receiver combo to get on the board when Ben Roethlisberger tossed a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Except it wasn't an ordinary play. It was a 97-yard score.

9

7



Y

A

R

D

S



T

O



T

H

E



H

O

U

S

E

‼️ pic.twitter.com/bFQ8ZFV5ix — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 25, 2018

The score gave Pittsburgh a 17-10 lead on the Broncos and matched the longest touchdown grab of Smith-Schuster's career. Last season in Detroit, Smith-Schuster had a 97-yard touchdown catch that made him question his speed rating on Madden.