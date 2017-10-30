JuJu Smith-Schuster Wants More Respect in Fantasy Football and Madden and He Deserves It

Team JuJu is here to stay and he wants Madden and fantasy football owners to be aware.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 30, 2017

The internet's favorite football player had another big game Sunday.

Steelers rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster shined in Pittsburgh's 20-15 win over the Lions. He posted career highs with seven receptions and 193 yards and the highlight of his night came on a 97-yard touchdown catch, which set a Steelers' franchise record for longest touchdown reception.

During his sprint to the end zone, you might have noticed that Smith-Schuster kept looking back at the Lions' secondary as they tried to chase him down. Smith-Schuster says that's because he wasn't sure if he was fast enough to out run them considering what his speed is on Madden right now.

"To be honest, the reason I kept looking back is because my speed on Madden is 82-83, so I think they are going to catch me," Smith-Schuster said, according to Jeff Hathorn of 93.7 the Fan.

Steelers Get Another Strong Road Win—This Time, Against the Lions

Now that Smith-Schuster has shown the team at EA Sports that he is faster than previously thought, he also wants some love from fantasy football owners.

During the week leading up to the game, Smith-Schuster cemented his status as a social media favorite thanks to his #TeamFindJujusBike campaign to retrieve his stolen bicycle. Add in his ability to side step a thirst trap from ex-adult film star and legendary DM exposer Mia Khalifa and some customized cleats to honor his stolen bike fiasco, and Smith-Schuster was getting love from every direction.

Except, he felt like it was a lot of #FakeLove considering he is still not getting a ton of play in fantasy football leagues.

Well, his teammate Ramon Foster got the message and made sure to start him this week. (And I did as well. Thanks for the 28.8 points on Yahoo JuJu, I really needed them.)

Steelers' Offense Only Becoming More Formidable As JuJu Smith-Schuster Breaks Out vs. Lions

And I almost forgot to mention that he was also playing hide and seek with the kids at a Penguins game this week.

And he called out the draft scouts who doubted what he could do.

And if for some reason you couldn't remember, he is also the same man that is leading the charge to make touchdown celebrations the best part of the NFL again. Rolling dice on the corner, practicing his Dragon Ball Z moves and playing games with Le'Veon Bell, he can do it all.

On the season Smith-Schuster has 24 grabs for 424 yards and four touchdowns. That's the most scores in NFL history for someone before his 21st birthday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is a national treasure and I suggest you start him in fantasy football against the Colts Week 10 when the 6-2 Steelers are coming off a bye week.

