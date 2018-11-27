Last week’s stream was a major success, as both Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson were among the top-15 quarterbacks, and all three of our defenses checked in at 14th or better. Jonnu Smith and Chris Herndon held it down in the tight end department, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively, in PPR points at their position. It’s crunch time, and the best way to find spot starters at those positions is often on the stream.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. As the season progresses and more data is available, aFPA becomes more and more reliable, using rolling 10-week data. Targets and efficiency metrics are also considered when choosing weekly streamers.

Quarterbacks

Case Keenum, Broncos at Bengals

Coming off a home victory over the Steelers where he threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns, Keenum gets a favorable road matchup in Cincinnati. The Bengals rank 29th in quarterback aFPA, making them a friendly matchup for any passer. Keenum hasn’t turned the ball over in his last three games after giving it away 11 times in his first eight, and with a bevy of weapons at his disposal on a team in the postseason hunt, he makes for an appealing option on the stream in Week 13.

Marcus Mariota, Titans vs. Jets

Mariota is a fantasy football grab bag. Some weeks you get a wonderful gift, and others it’s a dud. Just this season, he has a low of 1.62 points and a high north of 30. On Monday night the Titans’ signal caller was near perfect, completing 22 of 23 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Texans. In Week 13, the odds of a positive performance are in is favor with the Titans hosting the Jets and their 23rd-ranked defense in quarterback aFPA. They’re also 31st in receiver aFPA, which makes Mariota even more appealing.

Colt McCoy, Redskins at Eagles

In the Thanksgiving loss to Dallas, McCoy completed 24 of 38 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He tends to be more aggressive than Alex Smith, which makes him a higher-risk, but also higher-reward, play. McCoy gets a Philadelphia defense in Week 13 that has been decimated by injury, especially in the secondary. They currently sit in the lower-third of the league in quarterback aFPA, ranking 20th against the position.

Lamar Jackson is too heavily rostered to qualify as a streamer, but if Joe Flacco gets the nod, he’s in a great spot in Week 13. Baltimore faces Atlanta’s 32nd-ranked defense in quarterback aFPA this week.

Tight Ends

Gerald Everett, Rams at Lions

Everett has scored three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in his last three games, and seems to be reaping the benefits of Cooper Kupp’s absence. He has the third-most receptions among Rams pass-catchers inside the 20-yard line this season, and is fourth on the team in PPR points since Week 9. Rested after a Week 12 bye, he heads to Detroit to face a Lions defense ranked 21st in tight end aFPA. There’s no bad way to get invested in the Rams’ offense.

C.J. Uzomah, Bengals vs. Broncos

He’s not the most dazzling option, but Uzomah is on the streaming radar this week at home against Denver. The 25-year-old has averaged 7.3 targets per game since Week 10, including a whopping 13 last week against the Browns. We’ve seen the Broncos surrender big games to the tight ends this season, including 19.9 PPR points to Travis Kelce in Week 8 and, more recently and relevantly considering Uzomah’s skill set, allowing 38-year-old Antonio Gates to burn them for 80 yards and a score in Week 11. Uzomah is on the waiver wire in a large percentage of leagues, and could assist your quest for the fantasy postseason, even with Andy Dalton on IR.

Chris Herndon, Jets at Titans

This may not be the best matchup on paper, but sometimes we just have to go with the hot hand. Herndon is tied for second on the Jets in targets since Week 8, and is first in PPR points in that same timeframe at 9.5 per game. Whether it’s veteran Josh McCown at the helm or rookie Sam Darnold, we should see Herndon’s heavy workload continue into Week 13.

Defenses

Kansas City Chiefs at Raiders

Oakland’s offensive line can’t seem to keep Derek Carr off the ground, allowing 19 sacks in its past four contests. The Chiefs’ defense has dropped opposing quarterbacks five times in three of their last four games, totaling 17 sacks in that timeframe. With the Raiders’ struggling offense in a season where they’re playing for a draft pick, expect a well-rested Kansas City team to put some fantasy points on the board in Oakland in Week 13.

Seattle Seahawks vs. 49ers

It’s been a bit rough for Seattle defensively of late, but there’s no shame in struggling against the Chargers, Rams, Packers and Panthers, especially with three of those games on the road. The Seahawks stay home this week in an NFC West showdown against the 49ers, which should get them back on track. In Week 12, a much weaker Buccaneers unit allowed just nine points to the 49ers, with four sacks and two takeaways.

Green Bay Packers vs. Cardinals

The Packers’ defense has slowed after a hot start to the season, but still sits tied for third in sacks with 36. Week 13 is a dream matchup for this unit, as it gets the middling Cardinals at home in what will most likely be a cold-weather game. Arizona ranks 28th in defensive aFPA.

If you miss out on all three of those defenses, consider the Dolphins (vs. Bills) and Titans (vs. Jets) worthy consolation prizes.