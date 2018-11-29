Report: Former Bills QB Nathan Peterman to Work Out for Broncos

Peterman is a free agent after being released by the Bills on Nov. 12.

By Emily Caron
November 29, 2018

Former Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman will work out for the Denver Broncos, Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate reports.

Peterman was released by Buffalo on Nov. 12 following the team's Week 10 win over the Jets, when newly-signed free agent QB Matt Barkley started under center and snapped the Bills four-game losing streak with a commanding 41–10 victory.

The 24-year-old free agent played in four games for Buffalo before his release amid a series of injuries at the quarterback slot. Peterman went 44–of–81 for 296 yards, one touchdown and seven interceptions in four games, including two starts. Peterman had won the starting slot after the preseason but was benched during Week 1 for rookie Josh Allen, who later suffered an elbow injury that sidelined the Wyoming product.

The Lions reportedly hosted Peterman for a workout on Nov. 17 after his release. Detroit did not sign Peterman to a deal.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Peterman spent three seasons at Tennessee before transferring to the University of Pittsburgh for his final two seasons of eligibility.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)