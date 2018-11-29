Former Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman will work out for the Denver Broncos, Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate reports.

Peterman was released by Buffalo on Nov. 12 following the team's Week 10 win over the Jets, when newly-signed free agent QB Matt Barkley started under center and snapped the Bills four-game losing streak with a commanding 41–10 victory.

The 24-year-old free agent played in four games for Buffalo before his release amid a series of injuries at the quarterback slot. Peterman went 44–of–81 for 296 yards, one touchdown and seven interceptions in four games, including two starts. Peterman had won the starting slot after the preseason but was benched during Week 1 for rookie Josh Allen, who later suffered an elbow injury that sidelined the Wyoming product.

The Lions reportedly hosted Peterman for a workout on Nov. 17 after his release. Detroit did not sign Peterman to a deal.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Peterman spent three seasons at Tennessee before transferring to the University of Pittsburgh for his final two seasons of eligibility.