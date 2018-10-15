Report: Bills' Josh Allen Injured UCL in Right Elbow, Getting Second Opinion of MRI

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is reportedly set for an MRI after injuring his UCL against the Texans last week.

By Kaelen Jones
October 15, 2018

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen reportedly sustained damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow against the Texans on Sunday and is scheduled to undergo an MRI, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Allen's injury is being defined as an elbow sprain. Earlier Monday, Buffalo head coach deemed Allen "week-to-week" with a possibility of playing against the Colts this weekend.

Allen, who did not return after exiting Sunday's contest, is not considered to have a major injury, per Schefter. An MRI revealing the extent of the damage is to be sent to the renowned Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

As Schefter notes, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a similar injury earlier this season. He sat out two games prior to returning.

In six appearances (five starts) this season, Allen has completed 54% of his passes for 832 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Buffalo selected the Wyoming product with the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

 

