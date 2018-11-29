Randall Cobb: Aaron Rodgers is 'Getting Ready to Light Everybody Up This Week'

Cobb believes he'll be ready to play on Sunday after missing six of the Packers' last eight games with a hamstring injury.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 29, 2018

Randall Cobb believes the best of Aaron Rodgers will be on full display when the Packers host the Cardinals on Sunday.

After missing six of the last eight games with a hamstring injury, Cobb is set to return to action this week, and the seven-year veteran is eager to help his quarterback return to his best form. Green Bay's offense has now scored just six total points in the second half of back-to-back road losses, including last week's NFC North showdown against the Vikings. At times, Rodgers has seemed out of sync with coach Mike McCarthy.

Cobb told reporters on Thursday that he's confident Sunday's outing will be different.

"I'm excited to get back out there because I know with all the noise that's been said over the past week about him [Rodgers], he's getting ready to light everybody up this week," Cobb said, according to ESPN. "It's going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to helping him out."

KAHLER: How it all went wrong in Packerland

In less than three games this season, Cobb has recorded 17 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown, including a game-winning 75-yard score against the Bears in Week 1. Cobb initially pulled his hamstring in Week 3 against Washington before pulling it again in practice before the team's game against Miami. With both Cobb and wide receiver Geronimo Allison out, Green Bay has had to turn to rookie receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in their place.

As it stands, the Packers (4–6–1) are on track to miss the playoffs for the second straight season and for the first time with a healthy Rodgers since 2008.

Kickoff between Green Bay and the Cardinals (2–9) is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)