Randall Cobb believes the best of Aaron Rodgers will be on full display when the Packers host the Cardinals on Sunday.

After missing six of the last eight games with a hamstring injury, Cobb is set to return to action this week, and the seven-year veteran is eager to help his quarterback return to his best form. Green Bay's offense has now scored just six total points in the second half of back-to-back road losses, including last week's NFC North showdown against the Vikings. At times, Rodgers has seemed out of sync with coach Mike McCarthy.

Cobb told reporters on Thursday that he's confident Sunday's outing will be different.

"I'm excited to get back out there because I know with all the noise that's been said over the past week about him [Rodgers], he's getting ready to light everybody up this week," Cobb said, according to ESPN. "It's going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to helping him out."

In less than three games this season, Cobb has recorded 17 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown, including a game-winning 75-yard score against the Bears in Week 1. Cobb initially pulled his hamstring in Week 3 against Washington before pulling it again in practice before the team's game against Miami. With both Cobb and wide receiver Geronimo Allison out, Green Bay has had to turn to rookie receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in their place.

As it stands, the Packers (4–6–1) are on track to miss the playoffs for the second straight season and for the first time with a healthy Rodgers since 2008.

Kickoff between Green Bay and the Cardinals (2–9) is slated for 1 p.m. ET.