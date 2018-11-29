The Cowboys host the Saints in a major NFC showdown on Thursday night. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

New Orleans (10–1, 1st in NFC South) won its 10th straight game by beating Atlanta 31–17 and eliminating the Falcons in a Thanksgiving matchup. The New Orleans defense recorded a season-high six sacks in the win.

Dallas (6–5, 1st in NFC East with Washington) enters the contest riding a three-game winning streak. Last week, also on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys beat the Redskins 31–23 thanks to 180 yards and two touchdowns from wide receiver Amari Cooper. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 121 yards and one touchdown.

The Saints took the last matchup in 2015, winning 26–20.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game.

How to watch

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

