Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams apologized for his previous comments defending Washington's signing of linebacker Reuben Foster on Friday, saying "there is no excuse" for his defense of Foster.

"I understand the climate and what's going on," Williams said in a press conference. "For me to make comments like I did, I just want to apologize to anybody with an earshot, especially the ladies of this area and across the country."

Washington claimed Foster off of waivers on Tuesday, two days after he was released by the 49ers. Foster was arrested on a domestic violence charge at the 49ers hotel in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday.

Williams defended the team's decision to sign Foster on Thursday.

"I’ve got six daughters, so it ain’t something I would condone, but at the same time I think we are in the business of at least looking into [his case]," Williams said. "I could sit here, and I won’t, name a bunch of teams that took on players that got a lot of baggage that nobody’s saying anything about."

Williams also said that "we've got people who are in high, high, high, high places that have done far worse" and that "this is small potatoes [compared to] a lot of things out there."

Watch Williams's apology below.

Here’s the video of Doug Williams’ apology pic.twitter.com/1JzVZv3j0r — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2018

The NFL placed Foster on the its commissioner's exempt list on Tuesday. The league will review Foster's domestic violence arrest, and determine whether he will be suspended.