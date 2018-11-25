The 49ers are releasing linebacker Reuben Foster, the team announced on Sunday morning. Foster was arrested at the team hotel on Saturday night in Tampa, Fla. on charges of domestic violence.

Saturday's arrest wasn't Foster's first since being drafted in with the No. 31 overall pick in 2017.

The second-year linebacker was arrested twice in a one-month span during the offseason, charged with marijuana possession in January and "charges related to domestic violence" in February. The latter charges were dropped when Foster's accuser later recanted her story. Foster was suspended for the first two games of 2018 due to the arrests.

Foster tallied 29 tackles in six games this season. He appeared in 10 games last year, ranking second on the 49ers in tackles and third in tackles for loss.