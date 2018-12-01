Report: NFL Fines Ezekiel Elliott for Dropping $21, Dak Prescott in Salvation Army Kettle

Zeke made some interesting donations to the Salvation Army during the Thanksgiving day game vs. the Redskins.

By Jenna West
December 01, 2018

The NFL has fined Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct after dropping money and QB Dak Prescott in the Salvation Army's red kettle last week, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The running back was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct for his celebrations, according to Pelissero.

During the Thanksgiving game against the Washington Redskins, Elliott scored the night's first touchdown with a 16-yard run up the left side. After scoring, he approached a man standing behind the end zone who handed him $21. Elliott showed the bills to the camera before dropping them into the kettle.

Elliott kept the celebratory mood going in the fourth quarter after Prescott scored to give the Cowboys a 31–13 lead. He picked up his quarterback and placed him in the bucket. However, the celebration was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

This isn't the first time Elliott has showed his love for the charity's kettle. In 2016, Elliott famously jumped into the bucket after scoring a touchdown. While fans certainly enjoyed Elliott's antics, he was flagged afterward.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)