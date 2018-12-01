The NFL has fined Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct after dropping money and QB Dak Prescott in the Salvation Army's red kettle last week, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The running back was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct for his celebrations, according to Pelissero.

During the Thanksgiving game against the Washington Redskins, Elliott scored the night's first touchdown with a 16-yard run up the left side. After scoring, he approached a man standing behind the end zone who handed him $21. Elliott showed the bills to the camera before dropping them into the kettle.

Elliott kept the celebratory mood going in the fourth quarter after Prescott scored to give the Cowboys a 31–13 lead. He picked up his quarterback and placed him in the bucket. However, the celebration was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

This isn't the first time Elliott has showed his love for the charity's kettle. In 2016, Elliott famously jumped into the bucket after scoring a touchdown. While fans certainly enjoyed Elliott's antics, he was flagged afterward.