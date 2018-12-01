Running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs Friday after video surfaced of him attacking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February. However, the Cleveland police never watched footage of the incident after being called to the hotel, according to USA Today.

Cleveland police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia told USA Today in an email that the police reports "noted" the footage existed but "detectives only follow up on felonies. This is a misdemeanor." Ciaccia said no one within the department looked at the footage until its release, per USA Today.

TMZ Sports released the hotel video Friday, where Hunt is seen arguing with a woman in the hallway of The Metropolitan at the 9 before shoving her. The woman then hit Hunt in the face. After friends tried to hold back Hunt, he pushes one of them into the woman, causing both individuals to fall. While the woman was crouched down on the ground, Hunt walked over and kicked her.

Police were called to the hotel, but no one was arrested and no charges were filed.

After the footage surfaced, Hunt was released by the Chiefs and placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Hunt cannot participate in practices or games if a team picks him up.

The Chiefs released a statement, saying Hunt was not honest with the team when it first learned of the incident.

"Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

USA Today reports an anonymous source told the publication the NFL did not see the video until its release Friday after making "multiple attempts to secure the footage from the company that runs the hotel and the Cleveland police."

After leading the NFL in rushing yards last season, Hunt was not previously suspended by the NFL for the incident. He tallied 824 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games this season for the 9–2 Chiefs.