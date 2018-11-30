Chiefs Release Kareem Hunt After Hotel Video Shows RB Attacking Woman

Hunt, 23, had been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list on Friday after video surfaced of him attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

November 30, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs have released running back Kareem Hunt after video surfaced on Friday that appeared to show the star running back attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel, the team announced Friday night.

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue," the team said in a statement. "As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

Hunt, 23, had been sent home from the team facility earlier Friday and placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list after TMZ Sports released hotel footage of an incident involving Hunt from last February, per ESPN.

The video shows Hunt arguing with a woman, Abigail Ottinger, a 19-year-old Kent State student, in the hotel's hallway. During the altercation, Hunt is seen shoving Ottinger, who hits him in the face. After friends try to hold back Hunt, he pushes one of them into Ottinger, causing both individuals to fall. Later in the video when Ottinger is crouched on the ground after trying to get up, Hunt is seen kicking her.

Police were called to the hotel but no one was arrested and no charges were filed. The kick from Hunt, which is shown in the video, was reportedly not included in police reports by either party.

It is unclear whether the NFL or the Chiefs tried to pursue hotel surveillance footage of the incident, which was initially reported in February. The league issued a brief statement Friday saying, "The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today."

After leading the NFL in rushing yards last season, Hunt was never suspended by the NFL for the incident. He had tallied 824 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games this season for the 9–2 Chiefs, who travel to play the Raiders on Sunday.

