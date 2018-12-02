Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is one of the most outwardly competitive players in the NFL, so perhaps it come as a surprise that he showed some gamesmanship against a division rival on Sunday.

In the second quarter of Jacksonville's matchup against the Colts, quarterback Andrew Luck took off for a short gain before sliding to a halt. Ramsey, who had been charging in, saw an opportunity to help his competitor up and extended his hand, only to pull it away just as quickly.

Jalen Ramsey pretended as if he'll help Andrew Luck up... and then took his hand away. pic.twitter.com/yJid7UprKa — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 2, 2018

Earlier this summer, Ramsey told GQ, "I don't really think he's that good," in addition to sharing his thoughts on several of the league's other signal-callers.

Luck is in the midst of one of his best seasons thus far, entering Sunday having thrown for 3,112 yards and 32 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.