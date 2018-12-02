The NFL did not speak with former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt during its investigation of an incident at a Cleveland hotel in February, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. The league did attempt to speak with the victim of Hunt's attack, but "couldn't get the woman involved", per Breer.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday after a TMZ video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in February. Police were called to the hotel at the time of the incident, but no charges were reportedly filed.

The former Kansas City running back spoke to the Chiefs about the February incident, and the league then spoke to the Chiefs. But after conducting its investigation, the league opted not to discuss the matter with Hunt, according to Breer.

One addition going in to the story now: The NFL never interviewed Hunt on the incident. The Chiefs did and the NFL used their info -- Hunt indicated he had nothing to do with it. The NFL interviewed witnesses, who corroborated Hunt's story, but couldn't get to the women involved. https://t.co/Q4mkmspFSt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 2, 2018

Hunt was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list on Friday. He will not be able to practice or attend games while he is on the list, but Hunt is eligible to sign with an NFL team.

Hunt is expected to speak to the NFL as it continues the second phase of its investigation, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.