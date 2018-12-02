Report: NFL Declined to Interview Kareem Hunt, Victim After Hotel Incident

Hunt is expected to miss the rest of 2018, and could be suspended into 2019. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 02, 2018

The NFL did not speak with former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt during its investigation of an incident at a Cleveland hotel in February, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. The league did attempt to speak with the victim of Hunt's attack, but "couldn't get the woman involved", per Breer.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday after a TMZ video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in February. Police were called to the hotel at the time of the incident, but no charges were reportedly filed. 

The former Kansas City running back spoke to the Chiefs about the February incident, and the league then spoke to the Chiefs. But after conducting its investigation, the league opted not to discuss the matter with Hunt, according to Breer.

Hunt was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list on Friday. He will not be able to practice or attend games while he is on the list, but Hunt is eligible to sign with an NFL team.

Hunt is expected to speak to the NFL as it continues the second phase of its investigation, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora

 

