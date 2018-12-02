Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is expected to serve "more than the baseline six-game suspension" when he is removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In addition to its investigation into Hunt's altercation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February, the NFL is now investigating a second incident involving Hunt in June. Hunt allegedly punched a man in the face at an Ohio resort, per Rapoport.

The NFL is expected to meld the two incidents into one suspension, extending its potential discipline into the 2019 season.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday. He is eligible to be claimed on waivers, with the deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

The former Kansas City running back is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt list, ineligible to play or practice as the league continues its investigation. Hunt could choose to serve his suspension "as soon as possible" and return to the field earlier in 2019 if he is signed by a team, according to Rapoport.

One option ex-#Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is considering: Serving his suspensions from the NFL this season, as soon as possible, sources say. Basically admitting his wrongdoing, likely serving 6+ games, starting the clock now rather than sitting on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2018

Hunt released a brief statement on Friday.

"I want to apologize for my actions," Hunt said. "I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this."