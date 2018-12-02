Watch: Steelers Jump Offsides Three Times to Give Chargers Crazy Last-Second Field Goal to Win

Chargers kicker Michael Badgley had three attempts to kick a game-winning field goal.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 02, 2018

The third time was the charm for Chargers kicker Michael Badgley on Sunday as he lifted Los Angeles to a 33–30 win over the Steelers with a 29-yard field goal after Pittsburgh was caught offsides three times in a row to end the game.

Tied 30–30 with three seconds left in regulation, Badgley missed his first attempt from 39 yards but got another chance from 34 yards after the Steelers were called for being offsides. Badgley had that kick blocked, and Pittsburgh was once again penalized for being offsides. Had Badgley missed his third attempt, he would have gotten another try, as the Steelers' Artie Burns was offsides again.

Instead, Badgley nailed it from 29-yards and finished the Chargers' dramatic 16-point comeback to help the team improve to 9–3 on the season. Philip Rivers led the team with 299 yards and two scores. The Steelers' loss was their first ever at home after leading by 14 points or more and dropped them to 7–4–1 on the year. 

The Chargers host the Bengals next week, while the Steelers will travel to Oakland for their next matchup.

 

 

 

 

 

.
