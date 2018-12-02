The third time was the charm for Chargers kicker Michael Badgley on Sunday as he lifted Los Angeles to a 33–30 win over the Steelers with a 29-yard field goal after Pittsburgh was caught offsides three times in a row to end the game.

Tied 30–30 with three seconds left in regulation, Badgley missed his first attempt from 39 yards but got another chance from 34 yards after the Steelers were called for being offsides. Badgley had that kick blocked, and Pittsburgh was once again penalized for being offsides. Had Badgley missed his third attempt, he would have gotten another try, as the Steelers' Artie Burns was offsides again.

Are we sure the Steelers were offsides on the 1st kick? pic.twitter.com/gPCaEK6JWp — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) December 3, 2018

I don't know what is worse for Artie Burns for the Steelers. Being offsides and then blocking a kick with your face or being offsides against the Chargers on the next play so bad you miss the block and they win the game. This is a rough series don't you think @cjzero? pic.twitter.com/p0ksgMJlks — Trent M. (@tmac_307) December 3, 2018

3rd times the charm. #Steelers go offsides on 3 straight attempts (one miss, one block and one declined)That was crazy. pic.twitter.com/xhoRs29tfB — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 3, 2018

Instead, Badgley nailed it from 29-yards and finished the Chargers' dramatic 16-point comeback to help the team improve to 9–3 on the season. Philip Rivers led the team with 299 yards and two scores. The Steelers' loss was their first ever at home after leading by 14 points or more and dropped them to 7–4–1 on the year.

The Chargers host the Bengals next week, while the Steelers will travel to Oakland for their next matchup.