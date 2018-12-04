A video involving former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt as a part of a third alleged fighting incident was obtained by TMZ on Tuesday.

The altercation reportedly took place at a Kansas City nightclub in January and was filmed just hours after the Chiefs lost a playoff game to the Titans. A 37-year-old man said he had to be hospitalized and suffered a broken rib and nose. Kansas City police informed TMZ that the victim stopped cooperating with the investigation after filing a report.

The video shows Hunt being restrained by a security guard.

Hunt was released by Kansas City last week after he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. A video emerged that showed him attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February. Hunt cleared waivers on Monday.

Chiefs Release Kareem Hunt After Hotel Video Shows RB Attacking Woman

Additionally, Hunt is reportedly being investigated by the NFL for another incident in which he allegedly got into a verbal dispute with an Ohio resort patron and struck him in the face in June.