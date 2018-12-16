Redskins QB Alex Smith Leaves Hospital After Leg Surgery, Infection

Smith suffered a gruesome compound fracture against the Texans in which a bone was protruding through his skin.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 16, 2018

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has returned home from the hospital after spending four weeks undergoing several surgeries on his broken right leg.

Smith, 34, suffered a gruesome compound fracture on his right leg in the third quarter of Washington's 23-21 home loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, 33 years to the day of Joe Theismann's broken leg for Washington. He underwent surgery on his tibia and fibula and was expected to need six to eight months for recovery before suffering an infection after multiple operations.

Smith's wife Elizabeth posted to Instagram on Sunday morning to show the quarterback is back home with his family.

"This last month has been a difficult ride," she wrote. "Our family is beyond happy to have this man with us and home. This experience has given us great perspective and gratitude for all the people and blessings in our lives."

Smith was traded to the Redskins in March after five seasons in Kansas City. The former No. 1 overall pick signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension upon being traded.

He went 6–4 as Washington's starter before the leg injury and threw for 2,180 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

