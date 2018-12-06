Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is "battling an infection" from surgery on his broken tibia and fibula, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Smith underwent surgery on Nov. 19 after suffering a compound fracture against the Titans. Smith was placed on injured reserve and is out for the remainder of the season.

#Redskins QB Alex Smith is battling an infection related to the surgery he had on his broken fibula and tibia, sources say. It’s premature to say what this means for his playing future. But it is being handled with care and dealt with seriously by doctors. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2018

Washington released a statement on Smith's condition on Thursday morning.

"On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18th against the Houston Texans. Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong. We would ask that everyone please honor the Smith family's request for privacy at this time."

Smith was traded to the Redskins in March after five seasons in Kansas City. The former No. 1 overall pick signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension upon being traded. He went 6–4 as Washington's starter before the leg injury and threw for 2,180 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Smith's was replaced by veteran backup Colt McCoy, but the Texas product suffered a season-ending injury as well. He fractured his fibula on Monday night against the Eagles. Mark Sanchez is expected to stat on Sunday against the Giants.