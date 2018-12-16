The Super Bowl LII MVP is expected to find a new home in 2019.
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is expected to enter free agency at the end of the 2018 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
This past offseason, Foles agreed to a revised one-year deal with a mutual option for the 2019 season. Per Rapoport, the option is worth $20 million, which is something Philadelphia would only likely pick up if he's their starter. Carson Wentz, currently out with a fractured vertebrae, is expected to return as the Eagles starter next season.
As part of the terms of Foles's deal, the Super Bowl LII MVP will earn $250,000 per start, with an added $250,000 per win. After already starting two games earlier this season, in total he could earn up to $3.5 million in incentives to go with his $4 million base salary. Foles has the option of buying his option back for $2 million, and he stands to surpass that total based on earnings this season.
Last season, Foles led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title when he took over under center in place of Wentz, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL.
Foles, 29, has spent five seasons of his seven-year careeer with Philadelphia. The Eagles (6–7, 2nd in NFC East) entered Sunday eighth in the NFC conference standings needing a win against the Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive.