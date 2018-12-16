Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is expected to enter free agency at the end of the 2018 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This past offseason, Foles agreed to a revised one-year deal with a mutual option for the 2019 season. Per Rapoport, the option is worth $20 million, which is something Philadelphia would only likely pick up if he's their starter. Carson Wentz, currently out with a fractured vertebrae, is expected to return as the Eagles starter next season.

As part of the terms of Foles's deal, the Super Bowl LII MVP will earn $250,000 per start, with an added $250,000 per win. After already starting two games earlier this season, in total he could earn up to $3.5 million in incentives to go with his $4 million base salary. Foles has the option of buying his option back for $2 million, and he stands to surpass that total based on earnings this season.

Last season, Foles led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title when he took over under center in place of Wentz, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Foles, 29, has spent five seasons of his seven-year careeer with Philadelphia. The Eagles (6–7, 2nd in NFC East) entered Sunday eighth in the NFC conference standings needing a win against the Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive.