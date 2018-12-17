Saints -4.5 Second Half Spread vs. Panthers Possibly Most Brutal Betting Loss of Year

New Orleans held the Panthers offense to zero second-half points, but still couldn't cover. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 17, 2018

The Saints shut out the Panthers offense in the second half of their 12-9 victory on Monday night, yet New Orleans still wasn't able to cover the 4.5-point spread for the final two quarters. And Drew Brees and Co. didn't have a lack of opportunities, either. 

New Orleans was set to cover early in the fourth quarter, seizing a five-point lead on an Alvin Kamara touchdown run to go up 12-7. But Brees threw an interception on the ensuing two-point try, which was returned to the end zone by Carolina defensive back Donte Jackson for a pick-two. The two-point return was just the second of its kind in the NFL history, and it swung the second-half spread back in the favor of Panthers' bettors. With 12 minutes to play, the Saints led 12-9. 

The Saints had a second golden opportunity at covering the 4.5-point line in the final minutes. New Orleans marched down into Carolina territory, and faced a third-and-four inside the Panthers' five with 1:51 remaining. An end-around gave wideout Tommylee Lewis a corner to the end zone, but a dive toward the pylon popped the ball out of Lewis's arms and through the end zone.

A touchdown or field goal on the possession would have brought the Saints over the 4.5-point 2H spread. The fumble capped New Orleans's lead at three, though, providing one of the worst Monday night bad beats of the season.

The Saints advanced to an NFC-best 12–2 with the victory, placing them in pole position for the top seed in the conference. But that won't provide much solace to New Orleans bettors, who suffered a pair of bad breaks en route to a painful gambling loss. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)