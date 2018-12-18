Panthers' Eric Reid Gets Sixth Random Drug Test in 11 Weeks: 'That Has to Be Statistically Impossible'

Panthers safety Eric Reid is not buying that the NFL's drug testing is random when it comes to him.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 18, 2018

Once again, Panthers safety Eric Reid was given a random drug test.

Following Carolina's 12-9 loss to the Saints on Monday, Reid posted a photo on Twitter featuring the NFL's notice taped to his locker explaining what he needed to do for the random procedure. The test is the sixth random test that has been administered to Reid since he signed with the Panthers. Counting the mandatory test Reid took with his physical, this makes seven tests in 11 weeks.

"Number 7... 'Random'" Reid tweeted.

"I've been here 11 weeks, I've been drug-tested seven times," Reid said in the video from The Riot Report. "That has to be statistically impossible. I'm not a mathematician, but there's no way that's random."

JONES: Despite Increasing Odds of Securing No. 1 Seed, Saints Continue to Limp Down the Stretch

Last month Reid said the random testing policy "doesn't feel very random" after he was selected for his fifth random test of the season.

The NFL's random drug test system features a computer randomly selecting 10 players on each team to be tested for a given week. An independent administrator runs the system. According to Yahoo Sports, there is a 0.17% chance of Reid getting chosen six times for random tests during his time with Carolina.

With the loss Monday, the Panthers fell to 6-8 on the season. They still have a shot at the playoffs, but they will need to beat the Falcons and Saints in their last two games of the season, and get some help.

