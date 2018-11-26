For the second time this season, Panthers safety Eric Reid has publicly taken issue with the NFL's random drug testing system.

Following Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks, Reid told Marcel Louis-Jacques of The Charlotte Observer that he had been selected by the NFL for a random drug test. Reid said it was his fifth random drug test since joining the Panthers in late September. Counting his physical, it makes six drug tests Reid has undergone in about two months of being on Carolina's roster.

"This is supposed to be a random system," Reid told The Observer. "It doesn't feel very random."

Earlier this month Reid spoke up after being randomly drug tested five times through six games.

The NFL's random drug test system features a computer random selecting 10 players on each team to be test for a given week. It is run by an independent administrator.

The LSU product is in his sixth NFL season and first with Carolina. In eight games, he has an interception, a sack and 48 tackles. The Panthers are 6–5 on the season following the loss to Seattle.