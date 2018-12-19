Report: Panthers Expected to Sit Cam Newton vs. Falcons, Taylor Heinicke to Start

Newton will likely sit for the final two games of the season as he deals with a nagging shoulder injury. 

By Emily Caron
December 19, 2018

Carolina is expected to sit quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday against the Falcons as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. The Panthers will reportedly start Taylor Heinicke under center instead.

Heinicke, 25, has completed two of just four regular season passes attempted in his professional career. The Panthers picked Heinicke up off waivers in April.

Newton was not a participant in Wednesday's practice, per Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. The former MVP was present but was not dressed. Rodrigue added that Newton is likely done for the remainder of the season since Carolina is now out of playoff contention.

The Panthers lost to the Saints on Monday night, 12–9, and fell to 6–8 on the season. Following the loss, Newton was asked if he would consider sitting out the final two games.

"That's not on me," he told reporters. "My job is to do the things that I can control and for me at this particular point in time, I don't have an answer for you."

Newton finished the night with his worst statistical game of the season in almost every category, with just 4.5 passing yards per attempt, 131 total passing yards and a 55.2 completion percentage. Newton is averaging 7.2 yards per attempt on 67.9 percent completion this season.

