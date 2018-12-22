Report: Nike Sales Rise Despite Colin Kaepernick Ad

Nike's second quarter experienced strong sales despite the release of the ad.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 22, 2018

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick became the face of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign in September. 

Now, Nike's second quarter experienced strong sales despite the release of the ad, reports ABC News. Nike reported a 10% jump in income to $847 million.

The Kaepernick ad was released during the company's second quarter, which ended Nov. 30. After it was released, customers called for a boycott and others praised it. 

Nike stocks were up just over 7% after the company announced the news Friday. 

Kaepernick tweeted the ad when it was released in September, writing, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt."

Nike is the NFL's official uniform sponsor.

The former 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the 'Star-Spangled Banner' in August 2016 as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens of other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season. He filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion in October 2017 after another team did not pick him up after opting out of his 49ers contract in March of the same year.

