How The Browns Can Reach the Playoffs for the First Time Since 2002

Cleveland enters Week 16 winning four of its last five games. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 23, 2018

The Browns entered 2018 winning one game in the last two seasons, a standard of futility unmatched in the NFL. But armed with rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, Cleveland has come to life, winning four of its last five games to sit on the edge of the AFC playoff race at 6–7–1. The Browns are two games behind the Steelers for first place in the AFC North and 1.5 games behind Baltimore for the sixth spot in the AFC.

So what needs to happen for Cleveland to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002? Check out the Browns lone playoff scenario below.

Step 1: Browns win remaining two games, beat Bengals in Week 16 and Ravens in Week 17.

Step 2: Chargers beat Ravens in Week 16.

Step 3: Dolphins lose one of last two games. Miami faces Jacksonville in Week 16, Buffalo in Week 17.

Step 4: Colts lose to Giants in Week 16

Step 5: Titans lose to Redskins in Week 16

Step 6: Colts and Titans tie in Week 16.

The Browns have the slimmest of chances to reach the postseason. But perhaps a Christmas miracle is in order in Cleveland, beginning with a Browns victory over Cincinnati on Sunday. 

 

 

