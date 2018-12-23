Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins Tests Ankle Pregame, Will Play vs. Eagles

Hopkins enters Week 16 with 94 receptions and 11 touchdowns. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 23, 2018

Texans wide reciever DeAndre Hopkins is "good to go" after testing his injured ankle before Houston's matchup with Philadelphia on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's James Palmer.  

Hopkins injured his ankle against the Jets in Week 15, but it didn't slow down the three-time Pro Bowler. Hopkins tallied 10 catches for 170 yards against New York, adding a pair of touchdowns.

The Clemson product enters Sunday at 94 catches on the season for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's crossed the 100-catch threshold once in his career, a 111-catch campaign in 2015. 

Houston leads the AFC South at 10–4, winning 10 of its last 11 games. A pair of victories to close out the regular season will net the Texans a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. 

The Texans' battle against the Eagles is set to kick off from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. at 1 p.m. ET. 

