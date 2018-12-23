Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Eagles on Sunday, ruled out for the game by Houston shortly thereafter. The nine-year veteran is "believed to have torn his achilles", per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Thomas spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Broncos before being traded to Houston in October. The Georgia Teach product tallied 20 receptions in six games with the Texans, finding the end zone twice.

Thomas entered Sunday with 685 career receptions, fourth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2010.

