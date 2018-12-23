Watch: Baker Mayfield Throws 24th Touchdown of the Year, Third-Most Ever by an NFL Rookie

Mayfield now has as many touchdowns as Tom Brady this year and is third on the list for most-ever by a rookie quarterback.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 23, 2018

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw his 24th touchdown of the season on Sunday, the third-most ever by a rookie quarterback in the modern era.

Up 16–0 against the Cincinnati Bengals with 4:53 left in the third quarter, Mayfield found wide receiver Rashad Higgins for a 17-yard touchdown play. It was Mayfield's third touchdown of the game and the 24th of his rookie season.

Mayfield now has as many touchdowns on the season as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with five quarters of 2018 left to play.

Mayfield needs two more to tie Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning for the most ever by a rookie and three to have the record to himself.

The Browns are 6–7–1 on the year and finish the season with an AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL

