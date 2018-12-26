Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict sustained his seventh career concussion during Sunday's 26–18 loss to the Cleveland Browns, ESPN's Katherine Terrell confirmed on Wednesday.

Burfict, who was forced out of Sunday's game after suffering yet another head injury, has now suffered two concussions in the last month. On Dec. 2, Burfict went into concussion protocol during Cincy's game against the Broncos and missed the Bengals' next two outings. He returned to practice on a limited basis prior to Sunday's game and was listed questionable heading into the week.

Burfict was taken to the locker room for evaluation after sustaining what appeared to be a concussion late in the first half on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burfict's latest injury could put the seven-year pro's career in jeopardy. Burfict has not played a full season since 2013 because of suspensions and injuries, many of them concussions. In addition to the head injury in 2013, Burfict also went into concussion protocol in consecutive weeks at the start of the 2014 season. He suffered another in 2016.

Burfict has 396 tackles, 8.5 sacks and five interceptions in his career.