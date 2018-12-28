Bills defensive lineman Kyle Williams announced he will retire after the season on Friday, writing a letter to the city of Buffalo after 13 seasons with the Bills.

"There's no perfect time to retire from a game, a franchise, and a city that mean so much to me and my family," Williams wrote in a statement. "But it's time to hang up my cleats."

13-year NFL vet.

Life-long Buffalo Bill.

Fan favorite.

And the heart and soul of this team.



Kyle Williams has announced his retirement and will play his final game this Sunday. Congratulations on an incredible career. #ThankYouKyle pic.twitter.com/w5v4XfCrj8 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 28, 2018

The LSU product has spent his entire 13-year career with Buffalo, reaching the playoffs for the first time in 2017. Williams is a five-time Pro Bowler, totaling 48.5 sacks and 607 tackles since entering the league in 2006.

Williams has played 182 games for the Bills, seventh-most in franchise history. He will play his 183rd and final game on Sunday as Buffalo hosts Miami. Kickoff from New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. is slated for 1 p.m. ET.