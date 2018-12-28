Bills DL Kyle Williams Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

Williams spent his entire 13-year career in Buffalo. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 28, 2018

Bills defensive lineman Kyle Williams announced he will retire after the season on Friday, writing a letter to the city of Buffalo after 13 seasons with the Bills. 

"There's no perfect time to retire from a game, a franchise, and a city that mean so much to me and my family," Williams wrote in a statement. "But it's time to hang up my cleats."

The LSU product has spent his entire 13-year career with Buffalo, reaching the playoffs for the first time in 2017. Williams is a five-time Pro Bowler, totaling 48.5 sacks and 607 tackles since entering the league in 2006. 

Williams has played 182 games for the Bills, seventh-most in franchise history. He will play his 183rd and final game on Sunday as Buffalo hosts Miami. Kickoff from New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. is slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

