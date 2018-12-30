The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Tennessee for a winner-takes-all, divisional battle against the Titans to determine the final playoff spot in the AFC on Sunday.

The Colts (9–6) have one eight of their last nine games and are coming off of a 28–27 win over the Giants in Week 16. The Colts will be looking to sweep the season series against the Titans after previously defeating Tennessee 38–10 back in Week 11. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck enters the matchup with a 10–0 career record against the Titans, including a 5–0 record in Nashville.

The Titans (9–6) have won three straight and are coming off of a 25–16 win over the Redskins. Marcus Mariota threw for 110 yards in the outing before being forced out with a stinger. Blaine Gabbert went 7-of-11 in his absence, throwing for 101 yards and a touchdown. Derrick Henry added 84 yards and a score rushing.

The winner of Sunday's game will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs. If the Houston Texans lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the winner of the Colts-Titans game will be the AFC South champion and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

How to watch:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

