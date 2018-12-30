The Buccaneers have fired head coach Dirk Koetter, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The decision came soon after Sunday's season-ending 34–32 loss against the Falcons.

“We sincerely appreciate the hard work and commitment shown by Dirk over the past several years," Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer said in a statement on Sunday afternoon. "Working with Dirk has been a pleasure and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately and will be conducted by General Manager Jason Licht.”

Koetter was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach after Lovie Smith was fired following the 2015 season. He held the position for three seasons.

Tampa Bay finished 2018 with a record of 5–11. During his tenure, Koetter guided the Bucs to an overall record of 19–29.

Prior to joining Tampa Bay's coaching staff, Koetter was an offensive coordinator for the Jaguars (2007-11) and Falcons (2012-14). As speculation surrounding his job security swirled, it was reported earlier in December that Koetter will likely be a "coveted" offensive coordinator candidate this upcoming offseason.

Despite a coaching change, Tampa Bay will reportedly stick with Jameis Winston as its starting quarterback next season.