Buccaneers Fire Head Coach Dirk Koetter After 5–11 Season

Koetter was relieved from his duties after serving as the Bucs head coach for three seasons.

By Kaelen Jones
December 30, 2018

The Buccaneers have fired head coach Dirk Koetter, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The decision came soon after Sunday's season-ending 34–32 loss against the Falcons.

“We sincerely appreciate the hard work and commitment shown by Dirk over the past several years," Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer said in a statement on Sunday afternoon. "Working with Dirk has been a pleasure and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately and will be conducted by General Manager Jason Licht.”

Koetter was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach after Lovie Smith was fired following the 2015 season. He held the position for three seasons.

Tampa Bay finished 2018 with a record of 5–11. During his tenure, Koetter guided the Bucs to an overall record of 19–29.

Prior to joining Tampa Bay's coaching staff, Koetter was an offensive coordinator for the Jaguars (2007-11) and Falcons (2012-14). As speculation surrounding his job security swirled, it was reported earlier in December that Koetter will likely be a "coveted" offensive coordinator candidate this upcoming offseason.

Despite a coaching change, Tampa Bay will reportedly stick with Jameis Winston as its starting quarterback next season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)