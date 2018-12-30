Drew Brees didn't suit up in the Saints' regular-season finale against the Panthers on Sunday, but the veteran signal caller did set an NFL record. Brees ended the season completing 74.4% of his passes, the best mark in NFL history.

Brees would still hold the NFL record even without his stellar 2018. The 12-time Pro Bowler topped Sam Bradford for the best mark in NFL history in 2017, completing 72% of attempts. Brees holds four of the top seven completion percentage marks in NFL history.

The Purdue product threw for 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2018, adding 3,992 yards. New Orleans clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, earning a first round bye.

The Saints are facing Carolina in Week 17. New Orleans won its second straight NFC South title in 2018.