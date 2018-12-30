Drew Brees Sets Single-Season Completion Percentage Record, Tops Previous Mark

Brees topped his previous mark of 72% set in 2017.

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

Drew Brees didn't suit up in the Saints' regular-season finale against the Panthers on Sunday, but the veteran signal caller did set an NFL record. Brees ended the season completing 74.4% of his passes, the best mark in NFL history. 

Brees would still hold the NFL record even without his stellar 2018. The 12-time Pro Bowler topped Sam Bradford for the best mark in NFL history in 2017, completing 72% of attempts. Brees holds four of the top seven completion percentage marks in NFL history. 

The Purdue product threw for 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2018, adding 3,992 yards. New Orleans clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, earning a first round bye. 

The Saints are facing Carolina in Week 17. New Orleans won its second straight NFC South title in 2018. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)