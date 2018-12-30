Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Announces Head Coach Doug Marrone Will Return in 2019

Jacksonville finished 2018 5–11, last in the AFC South.

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

Doug Marrone will return as the Jaguars head coach in 2019, according to team owner Shad Khan. Executive vice president Tom Coughlin will also return along with general manager Dave Caldwell. 

"I have the same trust in Tom, Dave and Doug as I did upon their introduction two years ago," Khan wrote in a team statement. "I do believe our best path forward for the moment is one less disruptive and dramatic."

 

Marrone led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game in 2017, his first year as Jacksonville's head coach. The 10–6 campaign was the Jaguars' first 10-plus win season since 2007. 

Jacksonville struggled in 2018, finishing last in the AFC South at 5–11. The Jaguars did not register a win from Oct. 1 through Thanksgiving, finishing the year with a 20-3 loss to the Texans.

