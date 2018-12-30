Report: Cardinals Unlikely to Retain Head Coach Steve Wilks After 2018

Wilks is in his first season with Arizona, going 3–12 entering Week 17. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

The Cardinals are expected to fire head coach Steve Wilks after the season, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilks is in his first season as head coach, with Arizona last in the NFC West at 3–12.

Wilks' potential dismissal won't be due to a lack of player support. All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson publicly stumped for Wilks on Friday, joining wideout Larry Fitzgerald

"It's been a tough season for us, but we all love coach," Peterson told the Arizona Republic. "He's a heck of a motivator, just the way he's able to get guys going for games and the messages that he sends across. ... Just everything about coach, he's a man's man."

Nine head coaches have been fired after their first season since since 2000. Wilks enters Week 17 with a .188 win percentage, worst of any Cardinals coach since 1989. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)