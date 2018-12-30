The Cardinals are expected to fire head coach Steve Wilks after the season, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilks is in his first season as head coach, with Arizona last in the NFC West at 3–12.

Wilks' potential dismissal won't be due to a lack of player support. All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson publicly stumped for Wilks on Friday, joining wideout Larry Fitzgerald.

"It's been a tough season for us, but we all love coach," Peterson told the Arizona Republic. "He's a heck of a motivator, just the way he's able to get guys going for games and the messages that he sends across. ... Just everything about coach, he's a man's man."

Nine head coaches have been fired after their first season since since 2000. Wilks enters Week 17 with a .188 win percentage, worst of any Cardinals coach since 1989.