Report: Tottenham, Raiders Consider Sharing Stadium in 2019

London is now reportedly an option for the Raiders next season.

By Kaelen Jones
December 30, 2018

The NFL's Oakland Raiders and Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly discussing potentially sharing Tottenham Stadium during the 2019 NFL season, according to the Daily Mail.

Per the Mail, the Raiders could play the eight-game home portion of their schedule in the London-based club's new venue, which houses 62,000 observers. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer was the first to report that the Raiders were considering playing in London next season.

The Raiders are relocating to Las Vegas in 2020, however it's unclear where they will play next season. Commissioner Roger Goodell has said he's like the Raiders to make a decision by February so the NFL can create its 2019 schedule.

Earlier this month, the city of Oakland filed a federal lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL over the team's plans to relocate. Despite the lawsuit, it was reported that the Raiders could still play one more season at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, even though the team doesn't currently have a lease to do so. The Raiders have also reportedly considered playing at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, or Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

As for the Raiders' potential new home, Tottenham Stadium has yet to host a Premier League match and isn't expected to do so until early 2019.

