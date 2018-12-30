Week 17 is here! Our rundown to get you ready for today, and tomorrow …

1. We’re about to go through a lot of guys who are expected to play through injuries on Sunday, and Steelers WR Antonio Brown is an important one. It would be a surprise to those in the organization if he didn’t push through his knee injury—but it’s not insignificant, and his status will ride on how he feels this morning.

2. Another receiver fighting through a tough injury: T.Y. Hilton. And the Colts fully expect their star to be ready to roll tonight against the Titans, despite his balky ankle.

BENOIT: Previewing Colts-Titans and All Week 17 Games

3. It would be hard to bet against Marcus Mariota playing for the Titans Sunday night, based on what he’s already worked through. And Tennessee will have a better idea where he’s at physically pregame.

4. The Ravens have two pretty significant names listed as questionable on the injury report. I’m told the expectation is that both OLB Terrell Suggs and CB Tavon Young will be good to go against the Browns.

ORR: NFL Playoff Scenarios: What’s at Stake and What to Watch For on Sunday

5. The Cowboys are locked into the NFC’s 4-seed, but the plan is to get injured LB Sean Lee (hamstring) back in the rotation. They’ll work him through both the MIKE spot manned by Jaylon Smith, and the WILL position that had been his and is now inhabited by Leighton Vander Esch, to ready Lee for the playoffs and try to find an effective mix.

6. The Eagles are fighting for their playoff lives and they need help, both from the Bears (playing the Vikings) and from the injury gods. The team is taking decisions on center Jason Kelce (knee) and left tackle Jason Peters (quad) right into gameday, I’m told.

7. As for the Vikings, they have their own crucial pregame workout. Trainers will go out early with CB Xavier Rhodes (groin), and make a decision thereafter.

JONES: 24 Hours ... With Vikings Cornerback Xavier Rhodes

8. On the coaching movement front, those close to the situation expect ex-Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell to get consideration for the Arizona job, assuming ownership fires Steve Wilks, as they’re expected to do. Mike McCarthy is another name that the Cardinals are likely to try and interview next week.

BREER: A Quick Spin on the Coaching Carousel as Black Monday Looms

9. Speaking of McCarthy, we mentioned the Jets having an interest the other day. And McCarthy is the kind of coach—with previous head coaching experience—that the Jets plan to start their search with.

10. Don’t discount the potential value of getting Hunter Henry back for the Chargers, something we could see next week for the Wild-Card round.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.