The Oakland Raiders are set to hire NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as their next general manager, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

According to the report, an announcement could be made as early as later Monday.

The 60-year-old Mayock started working for the league's network in 2004, and was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to watch Oakland lose 35–3 to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The NFL Network reports the team has already fulfilled its Rooney Rule requirements, which mandates that teams interview minority head coaching and senior executive job candidates.

Mayock will replace Reggie McKenzie who was fired earlier this month.

The Raiders, under head coach Jon Gruden who returned to coaching after a decade in the broadcast booth, finished 2018 with a 4–12 record. They missed the playoffs for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons, but do have three first-round picks in April's draft, including the No. 4 overall pick.

Oakland's offense averaged on 18.1 points a game, while the defense was last in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 29.2 points a game.