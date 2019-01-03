A Colorado man was arrested last week for allegedly claiming to be a Broncos player and defrauding a woman of a large sum of money, Castle Rock police announced.

James Otis Turner, 49, claimed to be a Broncos player named Dante Sir Foster. Turner never played professional football.

On Oct. 16, a woman reported to police that she was defrauded of a large sum of money by the man claiming to be Foster. The release does not say how much money was involved, but The New York Post reports a police spokesman said it was over $100,000.

The release also stated that Turner was arrested in October in connection with an unrelated sexual assault. As a result of that investigation, several woman came forward indicating that Turner identified himself as a Broncos player.

Castle Rock police recommended Turner be charged with theft, forgery, identity theft and criminal impersonation, which are all felony charges.

A police spokesman told The Denver Post that investigators believe Turner may have victimized other women and they're hoping those victims come forward.

A blog post on Dante Sir Foster's origin story on Medium has since been deleted. It claimed Foster was formerly known as James Morgan. The post said, "Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were first to show interest and eventually landed with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2011-2012 season. Unfortunately, due to injury he was unable to play after injuries which brought his season abruptly to an end."

Turner's fake name is close to "Donte Foster" who was a free agent wide receiver who signed with the Vikings in 2014.