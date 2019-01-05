Report: USC Denied Jets, Cardinals Permission to Interview Kliff Kingsbury

The Cardinals and Jets have moved on to interviewing other candidates in the wake of USC's refusal.

By Emily Caron
January 05, 2019

The University of Southern California has reportedly denied the Jets and Cardinals permission to interview the Trojans' new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury for NFL head coaching jobs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

USC coach Clay Helton brought Kingsbury on to his staff in early December after the former Texas Tech coach was fired by the Red Raiders. 

Even before Kingsbury joined USC's staff, several NFL teams had expressed interest in bringing him on board, including the Los Angeles Rams. The Jets and Cardinals put in requests to interview Kingsbury last week after both teams fired their head coaches on Black Monday, but were denied by USC. 

At last month's NFL owners meetings in Dallas, league officials informed team executives that they would now be enforcing the old rule that requires team executives to request permission from college athletic directors to interview college coaches.

Failing to request permission before interviewing a college coach would be considered "conduct detrimental" and could result in the docking of draft picks from teams, per ESPN. If permission is denied, the NFL should respect the decision "as it would respect a similar decision from another NFL club," according to the rules. 

Both the Cardinals and the Jets will continue to interview other candidates unless USC decides to reverse their refusal.

The Red Raiders fired Kingsbury in November after the team fell to Baylor for its seventh loss of the season, putting a postseason appearance out of play. Kingsbury, 39, spent six seasons with his alma mater Texas Tech but failed to record a winning season in each of the past three years, going 35–40 all-time in Lubbock.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)