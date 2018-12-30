NEW YORK JETS

STATUS: The Jets have fired head coach Todd Bowles.

LATEST INFORMATION

GM Mike Maccagnan will stay with the team, and he will “work closely with” owner Woody Johnson on the search for the Jets’ next head coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

STATUS: The Bucs have fired head coach Dirk Koetter.

LATEST INFORMATION

In a statement, Tampa Bay co-owner/co-chairman Joel Glazer says that GM Jason Licht will conduct the Bucs’ search for a new head coach, which means Licht—whose job status was up in the air as well—will remain the GM for the time being.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

STATUS: Owner Shad Khan announced that executive vice president Tom Coughlin, GM Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone will all return in their current positions for the 2019 season.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

STATUS: The Panthers have informed head coach Ron Rivera that he will return in his current position for the 2019 season. — Albert Breer